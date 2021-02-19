Radar

The weekend begins with one more hard freeze and ends with rain & warmer temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weekend will begin with our last night of record temperatures.  Sunshine continues Saturday with the continuation of the warming trend.  The weekend will likely end with a cold front bringing a chance for some showers.

Friday was another cold day in the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began near record lows with readings in the low to upper teens.  Thanks to some sunshine we did see highs in the mid to upper 30s.  The sunshine and slightly above freezing temperatures and the melting of snow and ice that resulted did slightly improve travel conditions.

That improvement will likely accelerate this weekend despite another very cold start.  Temperatures Saturday morning will likely begin at record levels in Shreveport with a low somewhere in the middle teens.  The record low for Saturday’s date is 22 degrees.  A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the area Friday night. With the absence of the northwesterly wind that we witnessed Friday, the sunshine will bring a dramatic warm up.  Daytime highs will likely soar into the middle 40s.  Believe it or not, that is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.  Travel conditions will remain rather slick through the day but will likely be much improved by the end of the day. One thing that we will have to keep an eye on is the chance for some freezing fog. It is not a certainty that it will develop, but if you are traveling Saturday morning and encounter fog, assume that moisture from the fog is freezing on the roadway. 

Have a weather picture you’d like to share and maybe see on the air? Post it here!

That improvement will continue Sunday.  Temperatures Sunday morning will likely be near or slightly above freezing.  We’ll see lows in the low to middle 30s.  That means that the melting of snow and ice will continue Saturday night.  We should be pretty much back to normal by the end of the weekend. Highs Sunday will climb into the low to middle 50s thanks to a breezy south wind. An approaching cold front Sunday will bring a chance for some showers late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.  At this point, the rain looks to be rather light with amounts of less than 1/10”.

Despite the front, temperatures Monday will continue to warm up.  We’ll see lows Monday morning in the low 30s.  Daytime highs Monday will climb into the mid to upper 50s. The warming trend will continue through Wednesday with highs eventually warming into the mid to upper 60s.  Overnight lows will warm back to the 40s.  Look for next week to end with the threat of rain.  That threat could begin Wednesday and reach its peak next Saturday.

