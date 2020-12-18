                                     
The weekend begins with potentially heavy rain and ends with sunshine, colder air on the way for Christmas

The weekend will begin with plenty of rain and will end with some sunshine.  The warming trend continues early next week until a Wednesday cold front arrives.  Christmas Day looks dry and cool.

Friday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex.  After lows in the morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s.  Afternoon temperatures have soared into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Our streak of sunny days will end Saturday.  Clouds will increase Friday night and scattered showers will develop over the northwest half of the area.  The rain will increase in coverage and intensity especially over the southern half of the area south of Interstate 20.  While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible severe weather is doubtful.  Models, including Futurecast, indicate that at least an inch of rain will be possible over the south half of the area.  The northern half of the area should receive at least ½ inch.  Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday morning as lows will begin in the low to middle 40s.  Daytime highs will ease into the low to middle 50s.

The weekend will end with more sunshine Sunday.  We will begin another warming trend as highs Sunday return to the mid to upper 50s.  The sunshine and warming trend will continue into the middle of next week.  Highs will rebound to the mid to upper 60s.  Overnight lows during this period will mainly be in the 30s.

A strong cold front will race through the area late Wednesday.  It will bring a chance of rain.  The jury is still out on how much rain we might see.  It is still quite possible that the rain associated with this front will develop in or east of our area.  That will limit the amount of rain that we receive.  

Much colder air will invade the area behind this front on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.  Highs next Thursday will likely be in the mid to upper 40s.  Lows Christmas morning will be in the low to middle 20s.  Expect plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day with highs in the low to middle 40s.  We should see another warming trend Christmas weekend with highs returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Overnight lows will warm to the mid to upper 30s.  Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

