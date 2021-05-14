The weekend begins with sunshine and ends with the beginning of a very wet week

Our streak of dry and warmer weather will continue into the weekend. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to a part of the area Sunday and will continue for all of the area into next weekend.

Friday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanks to lots of sunshine, it was warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Look for another cool start Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Friday night. Look for more clouds to mix in with the sunshine Saturday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night. The first in a series of disturbances will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the western half of the area Sunday. We will see a little sunshine Sunday ahead of the storms that should warm us back into the low to middle 80s. Rain will increase over all of the area Sunday night and Monday.

It still appears that we will see a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms every day next week. The rain will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening hours during the heat of the day. It looks like the rain could be heaviest Wednesday and again later in the week. Rainfall totals in the week ahead will be heaviest over the western half of the area where four to more than six inches will be possible. The eastern half of the area will likely receive anywhere from two to four inches. With area lakes and rivers already running rather high from our recent rain, we will have to keep an eye on them for the potential for some flooding issues towards the end of the month.

It’s still rather difficult to determine the extent of any severe weather threat. As of right now, it appears that the atmosphere will most unstable Tuesday and Thursday. However, given that temperatures will be rather warm in the upper 70s to low 80s next week, an isolated storm will be possible any day next week.

We should see upper-level high pressure try to strengthen over our area by the end of next weekend. This will begin to reduce the rain threat and allow temperatures to warm up. We could see high temperatures that flirt with 90 degrees by the beginning of the following week.

–Todd Warren