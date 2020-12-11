The weekend begins with sunshine Saturday and ends with more rain Sunday

Cooler air to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend. The weekend begins with sunshine and will likely end with clouds and some rain. Most of next week is looking dry and cool.

Friday was a cloudy, windy, and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and warmed into the 60s ahead of a cold front moving into the area. That front is producing showers and a few strong thunderstorms. Look for the rain to end this evening from northwest to southeast as the front moves through the region.

The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Look for lows Saturday morning to range from the 30s north to the low to middle 40s south. Daytime highs will range from the middle 50s north to the low to middle 60s south.

Another disturbance will move through our area Sunday. Rain is looking more promising with this system. Look for it to begin Sunday morning over the northern part of the area. It will spread south during the day and gradually come to an end Sunday evening. A few models are still hinting that the cold air aloft associated with this disturbance could allow for a few flakes of snow to mix in with the rain over the extreme northern edge of the area. If that does happen, it won’t create any impacts. If you add this rain to the rain that is currently falling across the ArkLaTex, rainfall totals through Sunday night will likely exceed an inch for most of the area.

We will then settle into a mainly dry and cool weather pattern next week with near or slightly below-normal temperatures. There is a very slight chance for a few isolated showers Tuesday, but the rest of the week should bring plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs next week will mainly be in the 50s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s.

The long-range weather outlook still shows warmer temperatures returning in the week leading up to Christmas Day. Highs will likely return to the 60s and lows to the 40s. We will then likely cool down some Christmas weekend. Models also show several chances for rain that should end on Christmas Eve. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren