The weekend looks much warmer..rain returns next week but shouldn’t be too heavy

Happy Valentine’s Day! The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon. Clouds return Saturday night with a little rain possible over the southern half of the area. Rain returns for all of the ArkLaTex starting Monday. The rain threat could stick around through Thursday.

Sunshine finally returned to the ArkLaTex Friday. After a chilly start in the upper 20s to low 30s, temperatures rebounded to the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect another cold night Friday night as the combination of a clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to again dip to near freezing and below. Despite the cold start, Saturday will be much warmer as daytime highs will rebound to more normal levels in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A weak disturbance will move to the south of the area Saturday night. This system will bring lots of clouds to the area and a very slight chance for a little bit of rain over the southern half of the area. Most of Sunday will be dry for most of the area. We will see lots of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine. Despite the clouds, the warming trend will continue with highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The threat of rain will return to all of the ArkLaTex Monday. We will likely experience the warmest air of the week with highs Monday soaring into the low to middle 70s. Rain chances will increase Tuesday as a strong cold front makes its way into the area. Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the 60s ahead of the front and will likely fall once the front moves through during the late morning or early afternoon hours. It is unlikely that we will have a thunderstorm threat with this front.

We will continue to see a good chance for some showers Wednesday behind the front. That chance for rain could stick around into Thursday. We will have to keep an eye out for Wednesday night. Previous model runs have hinted at a chance for some wintry precipitation. That is no longer the case, but with lows Thursday morning in the mid to upper 30s, it won’t take much to make the wintry precipitation a possibility. We will likely then dry out Friday and Saturday before yet another disturbance brings more rain to end next weekend.

–Todd Warren