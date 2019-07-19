Tracking the Tropics banner

The weekend stays hot, nice cool down for most of next week

Look for rain chances to stay low through the weekend with near normal temperatures. A cold front will bring rain and near record lows next week.

Friday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid 70s and have climbed into the low to middle 90s. Heat index values once again today reached 100 to 105 degrees. Don’t expect much change for the next few days. We’ll continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the weekend. Rain chances will stay rather low with a very low chance for the stray afternoon thunderstorm mainly Sunday. Look for lows this weekend to be in the mid 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday’s forecasted high temperatures

Changes are on the way to begin next week. A rather strong cold front for this time of year will move through the area Monday and Monday night. This front will bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms to begin the week. As of right now, it still appears as if the risk for severe weather will stay very low. Models indicate that most of the area can expect to receive 1/2 to 1″ of rain as the front moves through. Amounts will probably be highest over the southern half of the area.

Expect a pleasant break from the heat behind the front. Daytime highs next week will likely fall well into the 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 60s. Several locations could be close to record low temperature levels by the middle of the week.

We will close next week with a warming trend. After a break from any rain Wednesday and Thursday, expect the chance for the scattered storm to return starting Friday. We should be back close to normal by next weekend.

Average high/low for today’s date: 94/73.

Have a great weekend! –Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Saturday

95° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 76°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Monday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 82° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 84° 64°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

