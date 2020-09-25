The weekend still looks dry and warmer; a cold front brings thunderstorms Monday

Look for lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend. A cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday. Cooler temperatures will settle into our area for the rest of next week.

Friday began with lots of clouds and some patchy fog across the area. It ended with a mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer temperatures. Look for a partly cloudy sky around the area tonight as temperatures will be fairly close to normal with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will see plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures. Look for daytime highs to climb into the low to middle 80s. The weekend will end Sunday with plenty of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Look for lows Sunday morning to mainly be in the low to middle 60s. We will see daytime highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday night and Monday. This front will likely trigger a band of showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, it appears as if the best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be to the north of our area. This activity will likely be weakening as it moves into our area given the expected timing. The rain will likely end from Northwest to Southeast during the day Monday. Thanks to a gusty North Wind of 15 miles per hour, temperatures will be cooler. Look for daytime highs Monday to mainly be in the mid to upper 70s.

That cooler air will settle into our area for the rest of next week. Sunshine will return Tuesday and for most of next week. Some models indicate we could see a little bit of rain late Wednesday and Wednesday night. That is not yet set in stone. Look for daytime highs next week to mainly be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Overnight lows will be below normal in the low to middle 50s.

The longer-range weather outlook is still looking relatively dry and somewhat pleasant. We will see a minor warming Trend with daytime highs returning to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows will likely stay in the mid-50s with very little in terms of rain. I will have more details on our long-range Outlook in my live weather update Friday evening at 8:30 pm.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren