The weekend will be fabulous; thunderstorms return next week

Tonight, we will see the clouds begin to break up over the ArkLaTex. High pressure and drier air will erode the cloud deck. Tonight, we will see lows into the middle and upper 30s. Saturday will be a great afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will warm the ArkLaTex even more for Sunday. As southwest winds increase, temperatures will warm into the 70s. However, clouds will begin to increase late Sunday night into Monday. Beginning Monday, a strong low-pressure trough over the West will increase rain chances.

The best chance of rain will fall on Tuesday. SPC outlined a Slight Risk for the potential of strong to severe storms on Tuesday evening. It is still early to define the risk. A strong cold front will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will continue for Wednesday into early Thursday.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

51° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 39°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 42°

Sunday

74° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 74° 51°

Monday

68° / 62°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 68° 62°

Tuesday

71° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 71° 54°

Wednesday

57° / 39°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 57° 39°

Thursday

49° / 38°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 49° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

