The weekend will be sunny and mild; rain chances increasing next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas Day turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Highs warmed up nicely into the 50s. This evening, temperatures are going to drop back down into the 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be really nice with plenty of sunshine. With the return of the south wind, highs will jump back up into the 60s. Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 60s.

A weak cold front will arrive late Sunday night into Monday. I am not expecting much rain. A few showers could be possible. The warmer temperatures will be sticking around for portions of next week too. Our next major system will arrive on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. A storm or two could be strong. We will see what happens. The clouds and rain will exit Wednesday evening. As we head towards New Year’s Eve and New Year Day, temperatures will return back into the 40s and 50s. Lows will drop down into the 30s.

The next seven days