The weekend will begin with an increase in clouds and end with a chance for showers

Friday night looking clear and even colder than last night. Clouds return to the area Saturday. Some light rain will be possible from late Sunday through Monday morning. Most of next week looking dry!

Friday was a sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect even colder temperatures Friday night. The combination of a mostly clear sky, light wind, and very dry air will allow lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s. We will begin a warming trend Saturday even though clouds will begin to return to the area. Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50s with is still nearly five degrees below normal.

The warming trend will continue Sunday as another disturbance moves into the middle of the country. This system will bring a chance for some light rain that will begin late Sunday afternoon. This rain threat will likely spread across the area Sunday night and will likely end late Monday morning. The warming trend will continue despite the clouds and the rain threat. Look for highs Sunday to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs Monday will reach the low to middle 60s.

Another cold front will move into our area Tuesday and will put an end to the warming trend. Highs Tuesday will be near normal in the low to middle 60s. This front will likely not produce much of a rain threat. If we do see any rain, it will likely be Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. If we get some rain during this period, it likely won’t be much. Models indicate that most of the area will receive less than a quarter of an inch during the next week.

Colder air will return to our area behind the Tuesday evening cold front. Look for next week to close with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. It now appears that would we could stay totally dry from Wednesday through next weekend.

