The weekend will begin with sunshine and end with a slight chance for rain, more rain returns late next week

The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine and end with some clouds and a slight chance for some rain. Most of next week will be sunny and mild with above normal daytime temperatures. Rain will return to close the work week and head into next weekend.

Friday began with lots of clouds over much of the ArkLaTex. Those clouds gave way to some sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures were warmer today thanks to the sunshine with highs in the 50s. We will likely stay clear Friday night with colder temperatures. With lots of moisture on the ground from our recent rain, a clear sky, and little wind, it is possible that we could see some patchy fog develop. Look for lows Saturday morning to begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunshine will return for most of Saturday for most of the area. Another disturbance will move closer to us and could spread some clouds over the southern part of the area very late in the day. Thanks to the abundant supply of sunshine, we should see a nice warm-up with highs Saturday climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will increase Saturday night and will lead to a mostly cloudy end to the weekend Sunday. It is possible that we could see a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Futurecast shows that the chance for rain will be highest over the southern half of the area. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures Sunday and Monday will cool to the 50s for daytime highs. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Once the weekend disturbance clears the area, we will see sunshine return Tuesday. That sunshine will hang around through Thursday bringing warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will warm to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s.

Next week will end with a series of disturbances approaching from the west. Look for a chance for some showers to return starting Friday. That chance for rain will likely continue through next weekend. Cooler air will also return with highs retreating to the 50s to close next weekend.

–Todd Warren