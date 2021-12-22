This Christmas could be the warmest ever, rain returns late next week

Look for the warming trend to continue through Christmas Day with record highs possible. Temperatures will stay above normal for the rest of the year with our next shot at some rain returning by the middle of next week. Rain is possible on New Year’s Eve.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday with mild temperatures. We began the day with lows in the low to middle 30s. Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the low to middle 60s. Look for the warming trend to continue Thursday. Thanks to a south wind Wednesday night, temperatures will not be as cold. We will see lows Thursday morning in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will likely warm into the low to middle 70s over most of the area.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky tonight with a few clouds possibly moving into the northwestern part of the area. Thanks to an increase in the south wind Thursday, look for more clouds to mix in with the sunshine. We will become mostly cloudy Thursday night as low clouds will develop late. Those clouds will give way to some sunshine Friday afternoon. Lows Friday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The warm and dry weather pattern will continue on Christmas Day. Sunshine will combine with a breezy southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 80s. The record high temperature in Shreveport on Christmas day is 83 degrees. There is a decent chance that that record could be tied or even broken.

Upper-level high pressure partly responsible for the warm and dry weather will be closest to the ArkLaTex this weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This ridge is forecast to continue moving east towards Florida. This will allow the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to the area by the middle of next week. As of right now, it appears that rain chances could be highest on New Year’s Eve day. Models show that we could see anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. Temperatures will turn a little cooler by New Year’s Day as highs will fall to the 60s and lows return to the 50s.

