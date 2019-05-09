Thousands remain without power in ArkLaTex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - SWEPCO says crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible to the 38,800 customers who remain without power after severe storms swept through the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon. The storms caused extensive damage to the electric system, including hundreds of broken utility poles and downed wires.

By 1:30 p.m. Thursday, SWEPCO says power had been restored to 31,200 customers. At the peak, approximately 70,000 customers were without power.

Remaining outages include 23,600 customers in Texas, 14,700 in Louisiana and 500 in Arkansas.

Among the hardest hit areas was Longview, Texas, where more than 18,000 customers in that area could remain without power through late Monday night.

According to SWEPCO, power is expected to be restored to affected customers in Shreveport and Bossier by late Saturday night.

More than 300 linemen and other personnel have been called in to help in the restoration. Crews from other SWEPCO districts are helping to restore power in the hardest hit areas.