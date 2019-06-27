Live Now
Thousands without power and multiple downed trees in Caddo parish

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heavy storms have just begun in North Louisiana but downed trees and power outages have already been reported.

Shreveport police say a tree fell on a home in West Shreveport off of Tierra Drive as well a loss of power in the area.

SWEPCO reports nearly 4,000 Shreveport- Bossier residents without power. There are also reports of several downed trees along Pines Road

Police are advising drivers to avoid the Pines road area. Power is out from Greenwood Road to 70th Street.

