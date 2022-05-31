The ArkLaTex has experienced a dry weather pattern for the past week. That streak could end in the coming days. A slight chance for the isolated thunderstorms will return Wednesday and increase Thursday. Hot and dry conditions return by the weekend.

High temperatures so far today

A slight cool down: Temperatures have been slightly above normal during the past few days and will likely stay that way through Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 70s. We will see highs Wednesday afternoon in the lower 90s at most locations. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 80s. Thanks to more clouds and rain, we will see slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances increase: Futurecast shows that we will once again see some clouds develop over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. We will then see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. Most of the area will stay dry Wednesday but we could see a few pop-up t’showers in spots. The threat of rain will likely increase a little Wednesday night and reach its peak Thursday. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday. A few storms could become strong. Although the chance of rain will decrease Friday and this weekend, most of the area will settle back into a rather dry weather pattern as temperatures return to normal with highs back in the low 90s by the weekend.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Any severe weather? We are entering the time of year when severe weather threats come less frequently and tend to be more isolated to scattered in nature. That will be the case in the coming days. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be possible Thursday and that we will have a level 1 marginal risk. That means that if we do experience any severe storms, they should be rather isolated. Wind will probably be our biggest concern. That small threat should end by Friday.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Don’t expect much rain: Futurecast is in line with most models showing that rainfall totals for the rest of the week should be rather limited. Most of the area will see totals of around ½”. It is possible that some areas could receive up to 1” and others receive less than ¼”.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours



Possible Gulf depression: The National Hurricane Center indicates that we likely will see a tropical depression form late this week over the extreme SE Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean. If it does form, it will not pose a threat to the ArkLaTex as it will move to the northeast and eventually head out into the Atlantic where the chance of some intensification will be the highest.