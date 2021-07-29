Three more days of near triple-digit heat lead up to much cooler weather next week

We will continue to see the heat at dangerous levels through the weekend. Heat index values will likely stay between 105 and 110 degrees. A Monday cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures that will stick around through next week.

Thursday was another hot, humid, and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s and have soared into the mid to upper 90s. It could get a little hotter heading into the weekend. Look for more sunshine around the area Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat index Friday afternoon will likely soar to between 105 and 110 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday afternoon. While I can’t totally rule out a very random afternoon shower, most of the area will stay dry. Rain chances Friday will be 10% or less. We will again see a mostly clear sky Friday night. Expect another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day Saturday. By Sunday, we should start to see the upper-level ridge weaken a little. This will allow for an isolated shower or thunderstorm especially over the northern half of the area.

Relief is on the way early next week. A cold front will invade the area Sunday night and Monday. We will likely see some showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through. Any risk of severe weather is looking very low at this point especially given the timing of the front. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals from the front could approach one inch for most of the area with isolated areas of two inches or more possible.

Below normal temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex starting Monday and continuing through all of next week and possibly next weekend. Look for daytime highs Monday to retreat to the mid to upper 80s. We will then settle into the low to middle 90s for highs during the rest of next week. Overnight lows will ease into the upper 60s to low 70s. Some models do show that some rain will be possible by the end of the week.

–Todd Warren