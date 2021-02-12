Three rounds of winter precipitation and record temperatures expected to bring major impacts this week

Three rounds of winter precipitation expected in the coming week. Each will be worse than the one before it. Record cold still on the way Monday night. Travel could become very hazardous Sunday morning and stay that way into next Friday.

It appears as if the ArkLaTex is heading into a week of winter weather none as we have ever seen before. As of right now, we are likely facing three rounds of winter precip. In the middle of that snow and ice will be cold that we experience only a handful of times in a decade. The weekend will begin with cloudy and cold conditions Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 20s. We will see daytime highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The first of our three disturbances will arrive Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This event will likely consist of a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Models are split on exactly how much of each we will receive. The worst-case scenario is that it is mainly freezing rain that accumulates up to ¼” of an inch. With temperatures during this time in the low to middle 20s, travel will quickly become hazardous once the precipitation begins. The good news is that this may not be for everyone as it does appear as if it could be somewhat scattered in nature. If we do get all ice, power outages will be possible. That precipitation will likely end late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will likely not pass the freezing mark so don’t expect any melting.

Our second disturbance will begin late Sunday night as a winter mix of sleet and freezing rain. This mix will change to all snow for most of the area Monday morning and end from west to east late Monday afternoon or evening. It is possible that we could stay with the sleet/ice mix over the SE edge of the area. Depending on how quickly the change to snow occurs, it still appears as if the NW half of the area will get the most snow with round two at 3 to 5”. We’ll see 1-3” over the middle of the area including Shreveport and less than one inch of snow over the SE where the ice and sleet accumulation could be significant. Temperatures Monday will likely stay in the 20s.

Monday night will be the coldest night that we have seen in years. Temperatures could dip into the single-digits over most of the area. This degree of cold is quite rare for our area as we usually experience them only a few times every decade.

The third disturbance could be the worst of the three as the amount of precipitation expected could be the heaviest. Snowfall potential could be similar to Monday’s storm, but it is possible that we could see more sleet and ice than snow over the southeast half of the area. If we see all freezing rain from this system, parts of the area could see more than an inch of additional icing. Obviously, that would be the worst ice storm that we have witnessed in over twenty years and it would cause power outages that could last days or even weeks. Ice would be the worst-case scenario. Models have been trending colder so it is still possible that this could produce more snow than ice.

Be prepared to protect your property for the likelihood that we will see several days where temperatures stay below freezing. In Shreveport for example, we could drop below freezing Saturday night and not climb much above it until Thursday afternoon. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Sunshine should finally return next Friday. Lows Friday morning will dip into the teens with the snow and ice on the ground. Highs Friday afternoon will climb into the 40s. That is likely the next time that we see road conditions improve. We could see highs in the 60s by the end of next weekend.