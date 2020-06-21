Thunderstorm chances are on the increase; slightly cooler temperatures next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Father’s Day to everyone! As expected, we have scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling all across the ArkLaTex. So far, most of the rain has occurred north of Interstate 30. In McCurtain County, a Flash Flood Warning continues until 3:45 PM. Radar has estimated rainfall totals between 4-5 inches. More rain is expected.

After sunset, the scattered showers and storms will begin to wane. However, we will be monitioring a complex of storms from Kansas and Oklahoma to enter the region on Monday morning. The complex of storms will be in a weakening phase. The complex of storms will lead to more showers and storms by the afternoon because of daytime heating.

Tuesday, we will see another round of showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. A weak cold front will slowly slide to the south. On Wednesday, the rain will shift along and south of Interstate 20. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for Thursday and Friday. Through next weekend, rainfall totals will average between 2-4″ with locally heavier totals likely.

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

