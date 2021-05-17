Thunderstorms and heavy rain likely throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern is really going to get cranked up today, and this will lead to multiple rounds of thunderstorms throughout the week. It doesn’t look like each day will be a washout, but we will see the rain come through in several different waves. Flash flooding will become a concern in some areas later this week as the rain totals begin to add up.

For the morning commute today, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 60s with scattered rain and thunderstorms likely to increase throughout the morning. Thunderstorms that are dissipating in the Dallas area will send some cool air outflow into the region. When this cooler air interacts with the warm and humid air we have in place over the ArkLaTex we will begin to see an increase in scattered storms around the morning commute.

Thunderstorms will be fueled by a warm and humid airmass throughout the week. Despite the rain and clouds, it will be warm and humid today as a south wind keeps feeding moisture into the region off the Gulf Of Mexico. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with the occasional gust up to 20 miles per hour.

While the thunderstorms will be with us throughout the week, the overall threat for widespread severe weather is low. That said, we could see an isolated strong storm today or tonight. High wind or large hail will be the primary threat with any storms through sunrise Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather out for the region, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible.

If we see any severe weather it may come late tonight or early tomorrow morning. A line of thunderstorms may develop after sunset and move north to south across the region. The SPC has a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms in tomorrow’s outlook across East Texas where the threat for scattered severe storms will be higher than the rest of the region. In addition to the line of storms early Tuesday morning, we may see another strong line of thunderstorms late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The more significant threat this week will eventually be flash flooding. The repeated rounds of rainfall through Friday will bring total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across much of East Texas and Oklahoma. Louisiana and Arkansas will have 2 to 4-inch accumulations, with higher amounts on the table depending on how this all plays out. A Flash Flood Watch will likely be issued in the upcoming days as flooded roads, creeks, and drainage areas will become an issue as we pass through the week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Sunday

Temperatures are expected to remain warm and humid for the foreseeable future as highs will be in the 70s and 80s through the weekend, with overnight lows in the 60s. It looks like the rain will taper off this weekend, but it’s not completely out of the forecast yet.