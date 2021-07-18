Thunderstorms and heavy rain will be likely for tonight and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far, we are seeing scattered showers and storms bubbling up over the Interstate 30 region. Thunderstorms are slowly moving to the south but the individual cells are moving to the southeast. A stalled cold front will make its way to the south tonight and Monday. Some parts of the northern ArkLaTex have picked up over two and three inches of rain. More rain can be expected.

Tonight, thunderstorms will be likely for Interstate 30 and 20. Lows will fall into the 70s. The thunderstorms will continue their travel to the south into Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana for Monday. I am not expecting any severe weather but heavy rain will be likely. Models are suggesting that Tuesday could be a dry afternoon for some. I think with the cold front in the vicinity of Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas more thunderstorms will be possible. Normal daytime thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday-Friday.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

As we enter the weekend, the weather pattern is going to reflip again. The large area of high pressure will make its return to the mid-South. As a result, we can see daytime highs into the upper 90s. The upper high will likely shut off the rain the chances going into the week after next. Models are suggesting a very hot stretch ahead for the region.

The next seven days