Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Thunderstorms and heavy rain will be likely for tonight and Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far, we are seeing scattered showers and storms bubbling up over the Interstate 30 region. Thunderstorms are slowly moving to the south but the individual cells are moving to the southeast. A stalled cold front will make its way to the south tonight and Monday. Some parts of the northern ArkLaTex have picked up over two and three inches of rain. More rain can be expected.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tonight, thunderstorms will be likely for Interstate 30 and 20. Lows will fall into the 70s. The thunderstorms will continue their travel to the south into Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana for Monday. I am not expecting any severe weather but heavy rain will be likely. Models are suggesting that Tuesday could be a dry afternoon for some. I think with the cold front in the vicinity of Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas more thunderstorms will be possible. Normal daytime thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday-Friday.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

As we enter the weekend, the weather pattern is going to reflip again. The large area of high pressure will make its return to the mid-South. As a result, we can see daytime highs into the upper 90s. The upper high will likely shut off the rain the chances going into the week after next. Models are suggesting a very hot stretch ahead for the region.

The next seven days

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss