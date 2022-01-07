Thunderstorms and warmer temperatures return this weekend

Warmer air will quickly return to the ArkLaTex this weekend along with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Much of the area will see rainfall totals of over one inch. We will cool off again Monday with more rain possible by the end of the week.

Friday was a mostly sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 20s at most locations and have only warmed into the 40s and low 50s. Warmer air will quickly return to the area this weekend. Lows Friday night will probably occur near midnight in the mid to upper 30s before clouds arrive and create steady or slowly rising temperatures for the rest of the night. Temperatures Saturday will likely be about 20 degrees warmer than Friday’s as we will climb to the 60s with a few 70s possible over the southern part of the area. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay in the 60s Saturday night and climb into the 70s during the day Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Futurecast shows that clouds and a few scattered showers will return to the area Friday night. The rain will likely increase during the day Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. We will likely see an increase in the intensity of any thunderstorm activity Saturday night and Sunday morning as the cold front begins to move through. There is a small chance that one or two of the storms could become strong to severe along and ahead of the front. The rain will end from northwest to southeast during the day Sunday. We will stay cloudy Sunday with the wind becoming rather gusty and shifting to the northwest behind the front.

Futurecast shows that we could see a decent amount of rain during the weekend. Parts of the area will see rainfall totals in the ½ to 1” range. Other parts could see heavier amounts in the range of one to two inches.

Sunny and cooler weather will return Monday with highs returning to the 50s and lows dipping back into the 30s. Another disturbance will bring our next shot at some rain starting Thursday. It is looking likely that this rain threat will end Friday, but it is possible that it could linger into Saturday. High temperatures for most of next week will be in the 50s. Overnight lows will eventually warm to the 40s as the rain invades the area.

It is possible that we could see another ½ to 1” of rain with this second disturbance. That is good news as the latest drought monitor shows that severe drought has developed over almost all of the ArkLaTex.