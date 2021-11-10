Thunderstorms are likely late tonight as a cold front moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy and comfortable day, a cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late tonight bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms to all areas through early Thursday morning.

Dense fog has developed across much of the region this morning, this will impact the morning commute through 8 a.m. It is a cool morning as well, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The day will feel a lot like yesterday as we will have mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. A south breeze will be light this morning, but it may become breezy this afternoon as our cold front nears with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The cold front will not move into the ArkLaTex until late tonight (9 p.m. – midnight). We can’t rule out a stray rain shower developing between noon and sunset, but the rain will hold off in most areas until overnight. The front will be moving into Oklahoma and northeast Texas before midnight, with the storms continuing through the remainder of the ArkLaTex between midnight and sunrise Thursday. Rain should end quickly Thursday morning.

The overall severe weather threat is low, but a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out mainly in Oklahoma and east Texas. High wind and hail will be the severe weather threats overnight. Thunderstorms will gradually weaken as they move through the remainder of the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and a few counties in Arkansas. Rainfall accumulations will average .25 to .5 inches.

The cold air with this system will not arrive until Friday, so we will salvage what will be a comfortable Thursday. After the rain ends it may take a few hours to clear the clouds, but the sunshine will return throughout the day with highs in the 60s and low 70s tomorrow.

The cold air will eventually settle in with highs in the 60s Friday, and upper 50s to low 60s Saturday. The weather pattern will remain dry and comfortable late this weekend into early next week. Rain and thunderstorms will return with another cold front late next week.