SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good Tuesday morning! Some areas of the ArkLaTex will be waking up to rain and thunderstorms this morning. Enjoy the cool down the rain and clouds will bring for the next 2 to 3 days, it seems like we have been waiting all summer for heat and drought relief.

Pinpoint Doppler

Thunderstorms to increase late this morning and into the afternoon: The majority of the rainfall through the morning commute will remain near the I-30 corridor. These early day showers and storms may dissipate for a few hours, but as we warm up additional storm development is likely by the late morning and early afternoon.

A cold front north of the ArkLaTex will be interacting with the warm and humid air to trigger scattered to widespread storms by the early afternoon. These pockets of thunderstorms will move north to south, so some areas will warm into the low 90s ahead of the rain this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but storms will be capable of frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

Futurecast updated every hour

I think we will all be happy to see the rainfall today as it will bring some temperature relief. The rain should develop early enough to keep some areas in the 80s in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Worst case scenario we warm into the low/mid-90s before the rain arrives in Texas and Louisiana, but there’s a good chance many areas will come in below forecast today and wind up in the 80s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Wet weather continues Wednesday: A few showers and storms will hold together overnight with rain developing over much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. The early arrival of the rain and clouds, with more storms in the afternoon, will hold highs in the 80s across much of the region tomorrow.

The rainfall will continue in some areas Thursday with drier air arriving late Thursday into Friday and ending the rainfall before we reach the weekend. Rainfall accumulations through Thursday night will average 1 to 2 inches across much of the ArkLaTex, with isolated amounts exceeding 3 inches in some areas. The dry ground should be able to soak this up without any flash flooding concerns.

Rainfall potential through Friday morning

While a few spotty showers may linger into Friday it’s looking drier for the weekend which will send out highs back into the mid and upper 90 by Sunday.