Thunderstorms continue through early Sunday, cooler Sunday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms have been widespread Saturday, and this chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We will start out Sunday with mild to warm temperatures, but cool and breezy weather will return to most areas by Sunday afternoon.

A warm front is moving into the ArkLaTex and that is what has been responsible for the rainfall so far this weekend. This warm front will continue to move north across the ArkLaTex overnight resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Due to the cold air above the surface, a few storms so far today have been capable of large hail, and this threat will continue tonight. There is a Tornado Watch for Shelby County in Texas until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather for the ArkLaTex, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main threat will be for large hail, and a damaging wind gust, but a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through early Sunday morning.

Severe weather threat late Saturday through sunrise Sunday

Temperatures will remain quite mild to warm for early January tonight into Sunday morning. Most areas will be in the 50s and 60s overnight before a cold front moves through Sunday morning.

Sunday sunrise temperatures

This cold front will push most of the rain and thunderstorms activity out of the ArkLaTex just after sunrise Sunday morning, but a lingering shower can’t be ruled through the early afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to fall in most areas by the late morning and early afternoon. The pleasant morning temperatures will be replaced by a chilly north wind and cooler air. By the mid-afternoon, most areas will have dropped into the 50s or upper 40s, with a north breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon temperatures

Skies will clear Sunday evening into Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s Monday morning, with a freeze likely near and north of I-30 through northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

The cool and dry weather will continue Tuesday, with a warming trend kicking in Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will follow Friday with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night.