Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Thunderstorms continue through early Sunday, cooler Sunday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms have been widespread Saturday, and this chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We will start out Sunday with mild to warm temperatures, but cool and breezy weather will return to most areas by Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

A warm front is moving into the ArkLaTex and that is what has been responsible for the rainfall so far this weekend. This warm front will continue to move north across the ArkLaTex overnight resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Due to the cold air above the surface, a few storms so far today have been capable of large hail, and this threat will continue tonight. There is a Tornado Watch for Shelby County in Texas until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather for the ArkLaTex, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main threat will be for large hail, and a damaging wind gust, but a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through early Sunday morning.

Severe weather threat late Saturday through sunrise Sunday

Temperatures will remain quite mild to warm for early January tonight into Sunday morning. Most areas will be in the 50s and 60s overnight before a cold front moves through Sunday morning.

Sunday sunrise temperatures

This cold front will push most of the rain and thunderstorms activity out of the ArkLaTex just after sunrise Sunday morning, but a lingering shower can’t be ruled through the early afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to fall in most areas by the late morning and early afternoon. The pleasant morning temperatures will be replaced by a chilly north wind and cooler air. By the mid-afternoon, most areas will have dropped into the 50s or upper 40s, with a north breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon temperatures

Skies will clear Sunday evening into Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s Monday morning, with a freeze likely near and north of I-30 through northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

The cool and dry weather will continue Tuesday, with a warming trend kicking in Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will follow Friday with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest image from Marshall, TX
Latest image from Coushatta, LA
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss