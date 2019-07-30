Thunderstorms continue Tuesday, warmest temperatures across northern ArkLaTex

A stalled front across the region will bring another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s, but a clearing trend could bring 90-degree temperatures to the northern ArkLaTex.
Rain and thunderstorms are already developing this morning, mainly across east Texas and Louisiana.
At some point this morning we are likely going to see additional storms develop somewhere between I-20 and I-30. When these storms develop they will move south bringing our highest rain chances today across east Texas and Louisiana. A few storms could bring high wind gusts and frequent lightning, but we are not in the severe weather outlook. See the latest loop of futurecast below:
High pressure will take over Wednesday and Thursday bringing dry conditions to most areas, but we may see a few stray showers daily mainly south of I-20. The high will retreat somewhat Friday bringing slightly higher chances for rain late this week.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
