Tracking the Tropics banner

Thunderstorms continue Tuesday, warmest temperatures across northern ArkLaTex

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stalled front across the region will bring another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s, but a clearing trend could bring 90-degree temperatures to the northern ArkLaTex.

Rain and thunderstorms are already developing this morning, mainly across east Texas and Louisiana. 

1-hour radar loop

At some point this morning we are likely going to see additional storms develop somewhere between I-20 and I-30. When these storms develop they will move south bringing our highest rain chances today across east Texas and Louisiana. A few storms could bring high wind gusts and frequent lightning, but we are not in the severe weather outlook. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High pressure will take over Wednesday and Thursday bringing dry conditions to most areas, but we may see a few stray showers daily mainly south of I-20. The high will retreat somewhat Friday bringing slightly higher chances for rain late this week. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week, with overnight lows in the mid-70s. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 80% 90° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 74°

Friday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

11 PM
Clear
7%
78°

76°

12 AM
Clear
9%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
11%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
80°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out