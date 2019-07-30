Thunderstorms continue Tuesday, warmest temperatures across northern ArkLaTex

A stalled front across the region will bring another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s, but a clearing trend could bring 90-degree temperatures to the northern ArkLaTex.

Rain and thunderstorms are already developing this morning, mainly across east Texas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

At some point this morning we are likely going to see additional storms develop somewhere between I-20 and I-30. When these storms develop they will move south bringing our highest rain chances today across east Texas and Louisiana. A few storms could bring high wind gusts and frequent lightning, but we are not in the severe weather outlook. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High pressure will take over Wednesday and Thursday bringing dry conditions to most areas, but we may see a few stray showers daily mainly south of I-20. The high will retreat somewhat Friday bringing slightly higher chances for rain late this week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

