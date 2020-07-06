Thunderstorms likely Monday through Wednesday, heavy rain possible at times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms are likely Monday, and that will hold temperatures in the mid 80s in most areas. Coverage of rain and storms will increase through the morning and into the afternoon.

Most of the rain overnight was across the northern ArkLaTex, but the showers and storms are developing further to the south this morning. A stalled frontal boundary and an area of low pressure are providing the trigger for the storms which are tapping into the warm and very humid air to fuel heavy rain in spots. Coverage of rain and storms will increase across much of east Texas and Louisiana through the morning, and storms will remain scattered through the afternoon and evening. The loss of daytime heating will bring a brief lull in rain most areas late tonight.

While we don’t expect any severe weather, a few storms could bring gusty winds and lightning.

Rain and clouds will help hold our temperatures below 90 degrees which is a rare thing in July. It will still be a warm and humid day between rain showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

These repeated rounds of thunderstorms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with the majority of the rain falling in east Texas and Louisiana. This will keep our temperatures in the 80s through midweek.

The high humidity will bring the potential for heavy downpours, and since we don’t have much wind storms may be slow moving which can lead to a heavy rain threat. Between now and Thursday forecast models are showing 1 to 3 inch rainfall accumulations, with isolated spots picking up between 3 and 5 inches in east Texas and Louisiana. While widespread flash flooding isn’t expected, localized flooding of streets, streams, and poor drainage areas will be possible.

High pressure will move back over the ArkLaTex late this week and into the weekend. This will shut off the rain and turn up the heat. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s by the weekend which will likely bring a return of heat advisories.

