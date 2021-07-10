Thunderstorms on the increase tonight and Sunday, some storms will be severe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, we have our normal variety of scattered showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Later tonight, we will see a cold front move into the ArkLaTex. The front will slowly advance to the south. Currently, severe weather is ongoing in the Plains. It is possible the ArkLaTex could see some severe weather too. I am expecting a line of showers and storms to enter the northern edge of the region near midnight.

SPC Outlook for Sunday

I am expecting the squall line to weaken as it moves to the south. However, we will see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms for Interstate 20 on Sunday. If we see any severe weather, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. Through Monday, models are showing we could see several inches of rain. Although, many of the ArkLaTex should just see about 1-2″ of rain. The stalled boundary will wash out for Monday. The good rain chances will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through Monday PM

For the second half of the workweek, we will transition to more heat. Highs will be cranked up into the middle and upper 90s. The jet stream will move to the north keeping most of the storms away from us. It is possible to see a slight uptick in rain coverage for Friday if a disturbance can dip far enough to the south.

The next seven days