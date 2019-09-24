Thunderstorms possible across northern ArkLaTex Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be very little change to the weather pattern today as we’re stuck between a stalled front and a ridge of high pressure. Rain chances will remain highest along and north of I-30, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. 

This morning we are seeing scattered mainly north and west of the ArkLaTex. As we begin to warm up we’ll likely see rain develop later this morning and especially through the afternoon and evening. We will have to keep an eye on this. Yesterday we did have flash flooding across McCurtain County where some spots received over 7 inches of rain. It won’t take much to cause additional flooding. Futurecast shows a decent chance of scattered thunderstorms where a frontal boundary is stalled north of I-30. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

If you’re not seeing rain it will be partly to mostly cloudy at times today with highs likely reaching the low 90s across much of east Texas and Louisiana. 

The front will move northeast tomorrow so it looks like most areas will be dry, but we may see a lingering shower along and north of I-30 again.

A disturbance to our west may enhance the sea-breeze Friday into Saturday resulting in only a few showers, definitely not enough to help with the heat. It’s looking like we may not see our next cold front that may bring relief until late next week.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 70°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Friday

90° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 72°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 71°

