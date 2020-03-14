1  of  2
Thunderstorms possible Saturday evening, cool and cloudy with lingering showers Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front moving into the ArkLaTex is expected to bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening into tonight.

1-hour radar loop

There is a window for 1 or 2 severe storms in northeast Texas and southern Arkansas where conditions will be somewhat favorable for high wind and/or large hail. There is a very low threat of a brief weak tornado.

The cold front will bring cooler air and scattered showers through tonight. Lows will range from the low 50s in southern Arkansas, to the upper 50s along I-20, to the mid-60s across the southern third of the ArkLaTex.

We may see some light rain linger into Sunday morning, but any thunderstorm threat should end quickly after midnight. Expect overcast to mostly skies throughout the day Sunday.

Generally, we are in for a warm and humid pattern through next week, with the exception of Sunday. Expect chilly temperatures throughout the day in most areas so make sure you have a jacket or sweater for any outdoor activities. We may warm into the 70s south of I-20 as the front stalls Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures

This front will move back north as a warm front Monday. Rain chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be highest along and north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma, while much of east Texas and Louisiana will receive a break from the rain during this time.

As our next significant upper-level disturbance nears midweek, rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday. We may have to keep an eye on the potential for a few strong/severe storms late in the week, but a lot can change between now and then so check the forecast for updates.

Rainfall accumulations through the next 7 days will be in the 2 to 4-inch range north of I-20, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations with isolated higher amounts for the I-20 corridor and Toledo Bend region.

Expected rainfall accumulations through Friday, March 20th.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 61°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 60% 80° 61°

Sunday

64° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 64° 53°

Monday

72° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 72° 60°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 78° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 69°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 63°

Friday

69° / 49°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

65°

4 AM
Showers
50%
65°

63°

5 AM
Showers
60%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
60%
63°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

62°

8 AM
Showers
50%
62°

61°

9 AM
Showers
50%
61°

59°

10 AM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

