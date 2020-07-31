Thunderstorms return Friday, a few strong storms possible, pleasant Summer weather expected this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms will accompany a cold front moving into the ArkLaTex today. Behind this front, we are in for a humidity drop this weekend that will bring us pleasant Summer weather Saturday through the middle of next week.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Storms are developing across the northern ArkLaTex this morning. These storms will bring brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This line of storms will continue south through the day bringing the most widespread coverage during the afternoon and evening in east Texas and Louisiana. Due to the warmer air available in these areas a few storms could become severe, with a damaging wind gust or two. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of severe weather outlook in east Texas and Louisiana. Scattered severe storms will be possible late this morning through this evening.

Friday severe weather outlook

If you live in the northern ArkLaTex you are not in the severe weather outlook, but we may see some additional rainfall this afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas, but a few locations in the severe weather threat area could receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Only localized flooding of roadways will occur as high water won’t be a widespread issue.

This cold front will bring humidity relief this weekend, and it will likely start to feel better across the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but it wouldn’t be surprising to some these forecast highs come in a little bit lower due to rain/clouds. It will remain breezy today with winds out of the west, then northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday forecast high temperatures

For the weekend, expect a slow clearing Saturday morning. We should see parly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and highs temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. The lower humidity will allow overnight lows to cool into the 60s overnight in most areas, so any yardwork, or outdoor activities are perfect for the early morning hours.

It looks like the pleasant weather with lower humidity will be around through at least Tuesday. The heat and humidity will build in late next week bringing back isolated rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

If you have travel plans to Florida or the east coast keep an eye on Hurricane Isaias which could bring Hurricane conditions to the entire east Coast this weekend into next week as it hugs the coastline.

Hurricane Isaias forecast path

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play