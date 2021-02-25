Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Thunderstorms return Thursday evening, a few strong storms possible

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of thunderstorms will increase late Thursday, with on and off rain and storms expected through the weekend and into early next week. Heavy rain will be a concern by late in the weekend.

We did have a cold front pass through the ArkLaTex overnight, and temperatures range from the upper 30s north of I-30, to the 40s and 50s in most areas. We will feel the effects of the front more this afternoon as our run of 70 degree days will come to an end with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Wind will be out of the northeast at 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We may see some morning sunshine, but the clouds will fill in throughout the day leaving us mostly cloudy this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a few rain showers before sunset, then the threat of thunderstorms will increase this evening and into the overnight hours.

Storm coverage will be highest across the I-30 corridor, with scattered storms as far south as I-20. There is a window for a few storms to become severe, bringing large hail (quarter-sized or larger). The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms across much of the region, meaning 1 or 2 storms could reach severe criteria for 1″ hail or larger. Our severe window will be roughly from 5 p.m. today through sunrise tomorrow.

Severe weather risk late Thursday afternoon through sunrise Friday

We will likely see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms for the Friday morning commute. As we move through the day the rain may taper off in intensity and coverage, but we may see some lightly scattered showers well into Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be a wet one. A warm front will move across the region Saturday afternoon and evening bringing a shot of rain and storms to all areas. Saturday won’t be a washout as you may be able to squeeze in some outdoor plans early in the day before you may get forced inside during the back half of the day.

Weekend foercast

This warm front will stall across the I-30 corridor on Sunday bringing multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the northern half of the ArkLaTex. As a cold front arrives during the afternoon we may see some pockets of heavy rain and strong storms, but this complicated setup isn’t offering much clarity on any potential timing of severe weather. Monitor the forecast in the upcoming days as it will become clearer.

It is possible we could see some localized flooding this weekend across the northern ArkLaTex. With rain continuing into Monday, the Monday commutes may be impacted by high water on roadways. Between now and next Wednesday 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts will be possible across much of the region.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Wednesday

The rain looks to taper Tuesday into Wednesday, but we may continue to see some lingering showers through at least the middle of next week.

