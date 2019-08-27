Thunderstorms return Tuesday cooling high temperatures for northern ArkLaTex

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front are moving through the ArkLaTex this morning. We will likely avoid any severe weather, but storms will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and wet roads for the morning commute in many areas. 

1-hour radar loop

The storms will continue to weaken this morning as they move south through east Texas and northwest Louisiana. We may see some sunshine pop-out behind the rain later this morning and into the afternoon. This may lead to scattered storm development as the warm air begins rising this afternoon. We will likely see another line of storms develop tonight or early tomorrow similar to what we are seeing this morning. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


Temperatures will be tricky today depending on lingering clouds and rainfall. It looks like we will have below-normal temperatures with most areas north of I-20 topping out in the 80s, in fact, we may be in the mid-80s in many areas. It’s possible we recover enough sunshine to bring highs in the low 90s elsewhere. We may miss the rain south of I-20 where temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s with another Heat Advisory from noon – 7 p.m.


Due to Wednesday’s expected round of storms, we will have temperatures in the 80s again, this time in all areas. Rain will be lightly scattered Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the low and mid 90s. We should see lower temperatures overnight for much of the week as lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

92° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 69°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
81°

81°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
81°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
83°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss