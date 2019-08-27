Thunderstorms return Tuesday cooling high temperatures for northern ArkLaTex

Thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front are moving through the ArkLaTex this morning. We will likely avoid any severe weather, but storms will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and wet roads for the morning commute in many areas.

1-hour radar loop

The storms will continue to weaken this morning as they move south through east Texas and northwest Louisiana. We may see some sunshine pop-out behind the rain later this morning and into the afternoon. This may lead to scattered storm development as the warm air begins rising this afternoon. We will likely see another line of storms develop tonight or early tomorrow similar to what we are seeing this morning. See the latest loop of futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



Temperatures will be tricky today depending on lingering clouds and rainfall. It looks like we will have below-normal temperatures with most areas north of I-20 topping out in the 80s, in fact, we may be in the mid-80s in many areas. It’s possible we recover enough sunshine to bring highs in the low 90s elsewhere. We may miss the rain south of I-20 where temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s with another Heat Advisory from noon – 7 p.m.



Due to Wednesday’s expected round of storms, we will have temperatures in the 80s again, this time in all areas. Rain will be lightly scattered Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the low and mid 90s. We should see lower temperatures overnight for much of the week as lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

