Thunderstorms to bring cooler weather today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A slow-moving cold front will bring a high chance of rain and thunderstorms to all areas today. While we don’t expect any severe weather, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible at times.

This cold front is now crossing over the I-30 corridor so the heaviest rain during the morning commute will be across northeast Texas and southern Arkansas. The rain will likely pick up in the Shreveport area at some point later in the morning.

This cold front will bring us a break from the usual summer heat today. High temperatures are likely going to wind up in the mid-80s, about 10 degrees below average for the date. The trade-off will be widespread rain continuing into the afternoon and evening as the front eventually moves south into the I-20 corridor after the noon hour. We can’t rule out scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing behind the front across the northern ArkLaTex late in the day as well.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We should see a lull in the heavy rain overnight, but this front will stall across the Toledo Bend region tomorrow, and then slowly move north as a warm front tomorrow into Wednesday. This will keep the chance of scattered thunderstorms going Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain won’t be as heavy or widespread as it will be today. Over the next 48 hours some areas may receive about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, which may cause some ponding issues on roadways with poor drainage. No widespread flash flooding is expected.

High pressure will slowly build into the region late this week and into the weekend. This will shut off the rainfall this weekend and warm our temperatures back to the usual hot summer levels with a high dose of humidity. Weekend highs will be in the mid 90s.