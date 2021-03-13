Thunderstorms to increase Sunday; a strong storm can’t be ruled out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A spring-like and breezy afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are awaiting our next storm system in West Texas. In West Texas, the current setup features the potential for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Some good news for the ArkLaTex is we are expecting the storm system to weaken some. In the ArkLaTex, the limiting factor for seeing severe weather is instability. Instability is the fuel needed for strong to severe storms to grow.

The threat of seeing strong to severe storms will be very low for areas along and west of Interstate 49. If we are going to see severe weather, the better chances will occur east of Shreveport and Texarkana. Keep in mind it depends on timing. The lack of instability is a limiting factor for strong storms not to develop. However, if we were to get some daytime heating it could produce a few storms. Regardless, we should see all of the rain move out after sunset. The warm air will not leave the ArkLaTex yet.

Monday and Tuesday will be another warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Highs will be back into the lower 80s. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to increase some for Tuesday. Our next weather maker will push a cold front in on Wednesday. As of now, Wednesday’s system poses a severe weather risk. We will continue to follow it closely! Sunshine will return at the end of the week.

Severe weather risk for Wednesday

The next seven days