Breaking News
DiamondJacks in Bossier City announces permanent closure, citing coronavirus impact

Thunderstorms to increase this weekend with heavy rain..severe weather possible but the risk is low

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for thunderstorms to increase during the weekend. Heavy rain is still expected especially Saturday and Saturday night. Most of next week looking dry with a pleasant start and warmer finish.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Once again today thunderstorms have been very scattered in nature. We do have a complex of storms that will graze the NW edge of our area Friday afternoon. A few storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind in parts of McCurtain and Red River counties where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. That will probably change around the area this weekend. Look for the chance for showers and thunderstorms to begin to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase even more and probably reach their peak late Saturday and Saturday night. We will see some lingering showers and thunderstorms around the area Sunday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

It still looks like we have the potential of seeing some heavy rain. Generally, I would expect to receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain. An isolated three to four inch total will be possible. This could result in a few scattered reports of some flash flooding. While we could see some heavy rain, our severe weather risk is looking rather low. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk for Saturday and Saturday night. If we have any severe weather issues damaging wind will be the biggest concern.

Temperatures this weekend will be below normal during the day and above normal at night. Look for daytime highs to struggle to make it into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

A much drier weather pattern will set up for our area once our weekend disturbance moves out. Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday and pleasant temperatures. Look for lows Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings to be in the upper 50s to low to middle 60s. Datyime highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see above normal temperatures return to the area by the end of the week. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s. Overnight lows will ease into the mid to upper 60s. Our next chance for rain may hold off until Memorial Day. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 72°

Saturday

79° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 79° 68°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 64°

Monday

80° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

86° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss