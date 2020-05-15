Thunderstorms to increase this weekend with heavy rain..severe weather possible but the risk is low

Look for thunderstorms to increase during the weekend. Heavy rain is still expected especially Saturday and Saturday night. Most of next week looking dry with a pleasant start and warmer finish.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Once again today thunderstorms have been very scattered in nature. We do have a complex of storms that will graze the NW edge of our area Friday afternoon. A few storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind in parts of McCurtain and Red River counties where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. That will probably change around the area this weekend. Look for the chance for showers and thunderstorms to begin to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase even more and probably reach their peak late Saturday and Saturday night. We will see some lingering showers and thunderstorms around the area Sunday.

It still looks like we have the potential of seeing some heavy rain. Generally, I would expect to receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain. An isolated three to four inch total will be possible. This could result in a few scattered reports of some flash flooding. While we could see some heavy rain, our severe weather risk is looking rather low. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk for Saturday and Saturday night. If we have any severe weather issues damaging wind will be the biggest concern.

Temperatures this weekend will be below normal during the day and above normal at night. Look for daytime highs to struggle to make it into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A much drier weather pattern will set up for our area once our weekend disturbance moves out. Next week will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday and pleasant temperatures. Look for lows Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings to be in the upper 50s to low to middle 60s. Datyime highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see above normal temperatures return to the area by the end of the week. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s. Overnight lows will ease into the mid to upper 60s. Our next chance for rain may hold off until Memorial Day. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren