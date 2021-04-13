Thunderstorms to increase Tuesday and Wednesday; a few storms could be strong

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday morning is starting off on a warm and humid note for all of the region. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. A disturbance east of Dallas is producing some rain showers over Northeast Texas. I am expecting a few more scattered showers and storms to develop with daytime heating south of Interstate 20. Tuesday highs should warm into the 70s and 80s. The front is expected to stall somewhere in the region.

I believe rain and storm chances will increase for everyone late tonight and Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms today and late tonight could be on the strong side. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. In addition to strong storms, the thunderstorms will be producing some heavy rain too. Models are showing the storms to move out by late morning or early afternoon. It is possible to see another round of showers and storms Wednesday night.

SPC Outlook for Tuesday

I am still expecting a break in the rain for Thursday. The main upper low will provide our next rain chance late Thursday into Friday. If you planning on attending any of the Bayou Classic events, you should grab the rain gear. The rain is expected to move out just in time for kickoff on Saturday. Drier weather is expected for the weekend into early next week. Behind Tuesday’s cold front, we will experience slightly below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days