Thunderstorms will increase this evening; a few storms could produce large hail and gusty winds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday afternoon, we are beginning to see a few showers on the increase. Currently, the upper dynamics are over the Texas Panhandle. As the dynamics get closer, we should see an uptick of showers and thunderstorms! A Marginal Risk is out for all of the ArkLaTex for tonight and Friday morning. If we see strong storms, the main concern will be large hail and gusty winds.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

In addition, thunderstorms will be capable of producing some heavy rain this week. The first round for storms will move in tonight and linger into the first half of Friday. The heavier storms will start over the Interstate 30 corridor and eventually will slide to the south. A break in the action will come Friday afternoon and evening. The cold front will stall to the south and back up to the north as a warm front. As the front moves north Saturday, it will serve as the focal point for more showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will return to the lower and middle 70s.

Rainfall totals through next Thursday

The warm front will stall near the Interstate 30 corridor. The next major shortwave will come to play by Sunday and Monday. We will finally see the rain and thunderstorm threat ease up by midweek. High pressure will begin to dry us out on Thursday. Before we get to Thursday, we will see several inches of rain. The higher totals of 4-6″ will fall over the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. For Interstate 20, I think we will see between 2-4″ with lower totals near Toledo Bend. With saturated grounds, flooding could be a concern. We will be watching it closely!

The next seven days

