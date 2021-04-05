Thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a nice Easter Sunday, sunshine and warm temperatures resumed for Monday! Current temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise for Tuesday and Wednesday. The warm temperatures and increasing humidity levels will lead to increasing thunderstorm chances for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk.

Highs for Monday

It looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats will likely be wind and hail. Although, it is possible to see a few tornadoes! With the latest models, the threat will be the highest east of Interstate 49 if we see them at all! The thunderstorms will begin to move Wednesday night. However, we aren’t done with the storms yet.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday

The cold front will stall near the ArkLaTex. The cold front will be the focal point for more showers and storms Thursday and Friday. A quick-moving shortwave will dive to the south to increase thunderstorm chances for Friday afternoon. The rain should come to an end for the weekend. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s!

The next seven days