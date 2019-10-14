Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected Tuesday through Tuesday night

Breaking News
Thunderstorms with heavy rain on the way from tonight through Tuesday night. Severe weather looks possible but the risk is low. Pleasant weather returns for the rest of the workweek.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 50s and warmed into the 70s. We have also witnessed a gradual increase in rain over the southern half of the area. Look for the rain to continue to increase across the area Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. The biggest threat for thunderstorms with some locally heavy rain will likely be Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal risk for severe weather. Wind will likely be the biggest concern with storms over the northwestern half of the area Tuesday afternoon. That severe weather risk will likely ease Tuesday night as temperatures cool.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Heavy rain will also become a concern. Models indicate that much of the area could receive two to four inches of rain. Some models do indicate some heavier totals near the Arkansas-Louisiana line. A few isolated five to six inch totals cannot be ruled out in these areas.

Once this system clears the ArkLaTex, look for sunshine to return Wednesday and stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will be quite pleasant. Daytime highs will likely be in the 70s for most of the week and will warm into the low 80s by the weekend. Overnight lows will likely cool to the 40s and 50s.

Longer range models do indicate another disturbance could bring more rain by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. Thunderstorms should again be expected, but the jury is still out on just how high our severe weather threat could be. Stay Tuned.

Check back to this article Monday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will contain the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 67°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 40% 73° 67°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 75° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 69° 49°

Thursday

71° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 50°

Friday

74° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 59°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Sunday

81° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 70°

Humidity

