Thunderstorms with heavy rain to increase Friday and this weekend..several inches of rain possible

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in numbers Friday and especially this weekend. It now appears that most of next week could be dry with a warming trend.

Your Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will likely see more rain around the area Friday. Models including Futurecast indicate that a cluster of storms will invade the area from north to south Friday afternoon. There is a chance that one or two storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk Friday and Friday night. Wind will probably be the biggest concern. Look for lows Friday morning to fall into the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs Friday will again climb back to the low to middle 80s.

Saturday our attention will turn to a slow-moving upper-level disturbance that will likely produce more widespread showers and thunderstorms for the area. There is a chance that one or two storms could be strong to severe mainly over the western half of the area. The main concern Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday will be the potential for heavy rain. It’s possible that we could see anywhere from one to over four inches of rain. It still appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the western half of the area. The rain focus will shift eastward for Saturday night and Sunday and should move out of our area Sunday night and Monday. Expect slightly below normal daytime highs this weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Once this upper-level system moves east instead of stalling near us, we will see upper-level high pressure build in over the middle of the country. This will produce much drier conditions with a warming trend. The way it looks right now, we should see plenty of sunshine next week with a warming trend. Look for daytime highs to gradually return to the upper 80s to low 90s by next Friday. Overnight lows will return to more normal levels in the low to middle 60s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

In the longer range, it looks like we could stay dry through most of the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be above normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. As of right now, it appears that we could see a slight chance for rain during the afternoon and early evening of Memorial Day. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren