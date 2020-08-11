Thunderstorms with some heavy rain could continue through Tuesday night for the northern part of the ArkLaTex

Scattered thunderstorms could hang around into Wednesday for much of the ArkLaTex. Models continue to hint at another front moving through the area early next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A disturbance is expected to continue to trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of the area Tuesday night. This activity could linger into Wednesday before this system moves out of our area to the east. It is possible that one or two storms could approach severe limits Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk. It won’t do too much to reduce the heat over our area. Highs over the northern half of the area will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday in the lower 90s. The rest of the area will likely still climb into the middle 90s. Overnight lows Wednesday morning will likely settle into the low to middle 70s.

The upper-level ridge that has been responsible for our recent round of heat will gradually become more prominent over the western part of the country. This will allow for the chance for the scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm to stay in the forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, any during this time will be very isolated in nature. Look for daytime highs for most of the area to remain in the middle 90s through the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 70s.

Long range models continue to indicate that we will see a cold front move through our area early next week. It’s looking more promising that the upper-level trough that will dig into the eastern half of the country will be strong enough to give us another round of below normal temperatures both during the day and at night. As this front moves in, expect a slight uptick in our rainfall chances for Monday and possibly Tuesday. Once the front moves through, we could see daytime highs retreat to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows could once again dip well into the 60s over much of the area. Obviously, this is still almost a week away so some changes to the outlook will likely change some.

If this cooler air does return to our area, it won’t be for long. The outlook heading into the last week of August shows the return of more normal temperatures. We will also likely stay in a relatively dry pattern. Stay Tuned!!

