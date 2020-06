Scattered thunderstorms and below normal temperatures will hang around for a few more days. Rain becomes much more isolated by the end of the weekend.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms confined mainly the the southeast half of the ArkLaTex. This activity will likely decrease as temperatures cool down Thursday evening and Thursday night. We will likely see a decent chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southeast half of the area both Friday and possibly again Saturday. Because we will see this rain and an abundant supply of clouds, look for the below normal daytime temperaturs to continue. We will see highs that will climb into the mid to upper 80s. It will likely be warmer over the northwest half of the area where we will see a little more sunshine and less rainfall.