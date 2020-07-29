Thursday looking hot and dry for most of the area..front to bring a threat of storms Friday

Rainfall chances are looking very slim for most of the area Thursday with hotter temperatures. A rare summer front will bring widespread thunderstorms Friday with drier air to follow this weekend. Tropical Storm Isaias will expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the Arklatex with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly confined to the northern half of the area. We will see a mainly dry day for the area Thursday with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm mainly over the northern half of the area. Temperatures will be close to normal Thursday afternoon. The combination of some sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind will likely warm temperatures into the middle 90s for much of the area.

A rare summer front will move through the area Friday and Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms are looking promising as this front invades the area. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with a chance that one or two becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk meaning that any severe weather will be isolated with wind likely the biggest concern. We could also see some rather heavy rain with some spots picking up over an inch of rain.

Thanks to a northerly wind that will develop behind the front, we will see a slight break in the humidity. Dew points, which are the best way to measure humidity levels in the atmosphere, will dip from the low to middle 70s to the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. This drier air will result in the elimination of any significant rain for our area for the first half of next week. This front may not be the only one that we witness. Some long-range models show a second front could make it to our area in the middle of August.

Tropical Storm Isaias will be worth watching in the next several days as it moves through the Caribbean. Models have shifted the possible path of the storm further west. It now appears that this storm could move into the eastern edge of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. While we have seen a western shift in the projected path, the upper-level trough that will bring our cold front will likely lift Isaias to the north and keep it well east of our area. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren