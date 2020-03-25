Thursday morning low clouds give way to afternoon sun and near-record warmth

Expect near-record high temperatures both Thursday and Friday. A cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. A second disturbance will bring a chance for more heavy rain for the first half of next week.

Wednesday saw a mixture of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above-normal once again and that trend will likely continue into the weekend. Look for low clouds to increase from south to north late Wednesday night. This will keep temperatures Thursday morning well above normal. Look for lows to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The low clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine with an increase in the south wind during Thursday morning. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon. This will combine with the south wind to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The record high temperatures for Thursday in Shreveport is 88 degrees. There is a chance that the record could fall. The warm temperatures will stick around for Friday. Friday morning low clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine that should warm temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Saturday. It still appears that most of the upper-level support associated with this front will be to the north of the ArkLaTex. If we have any severe weather, chances are it will be over the southeast half of the area where the front moves through a little later. Temperatures this weekend behind the front will return to more normal levels. Look for highs to fall back to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 50s by Sunday morning.

It still looks like a second disturbance will bring some rain to our area Monday and possibly Tuesday. I still don’t expect to see much of a severe weather threat with this system, but the potential is there to see several inches of rain in spots. Models vary greatly on the amount of rain that we might see. The key will be what happens Tuesday. Tuesday’s outlook has been somewhat inconsistent over the past few days. As of right now, a worst-case scenario shows rainfall totals surpassing four inches over much of the area. Once again, that outcome is far from set in stone. Thanks to the rain expected to begin next week. Daytime temperatures will be below normal for a change. Look for highs to ease back to the 60s. Overnight lows during this time will stay in the 50s.

Todd Warren