We will likely take a break from widespread thunderstorms Wednesday. A strong disturbance will bring the threat of severe storms Thursday. The hottest temperatures of the year so far are on the way Mother’s Day weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler

Above-normal temperatures to continue Thanks to lots of clouds leftover from Monday night’s thunderstorms, temperatures Tuesday were not as warm over much of the area as highs have struggled to climb into the low to middle 80s. That will likely change Wednesday and for most of the rest of the week. Temperatures Wednesday will begin in the mid to upper 60s. We will see highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s. After a cooler Thursday thanks to clouds and more storms, the hottest temperatures of the year so far are on the way this weekend and early next week. Highs will soar into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs will likely stay in the 90s through all of next week.

Wednesday Forecast

A rather quiet Wednesday & stormy Thursday: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night as any scattered showers and thunderstorms that manage to develop will end. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The threat of strong to severe storms will increase Thursday and Thursday night as another strong disturbance approach sthe area from the west. That disturbance will move out Thursday night and we will then begin a rather extended period of dry weather that could last through all of next week.

FutureCast

Thursday severe risk: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a level 3 ‘enhanced’ severe weather risk Thursday. That means that we will likely see numerous reports of severe weather. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest threat with hail and a few tornadoes also possible.

SPC Thursday Severe Weather Outlook



Rainfall potential: Models including Futurecast show that Thursday’s storms will likely bring some heavy rain with one to over two inches of additional rain looking likely. The highest rainfall totals will likely fall over the northern half of the area.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours