Thursday temperatures approach records, rain likely late Friday and Friday night followed by a much cooler weekend

We’ll see one more sunny day Thursday with near-record high temperatures. A cold front will bring rain late Friday and Friday night. Cooler air returns behind the front and will stick around. More rain will be possible Sunday.

Wednesday was yet another sunny and pleasant day with well above-normal temperatures. Temperatures began in the 30s and low 40s and soared back to the 70s. We will see one more sunny and warm day Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will not be as chilly as we will see lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect daytime highs Thursday to be in record territory with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The record high temperature in Shreveport Thursday is 78. That record is definitely within reach.

Changes will begin to take place Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance and its associated cold front approach the area. A south wind Thursday night will increase moisture in our area creating an increase in clouds. Those clouds will begin to drop some rain over the northwest half of the area Friday. Rain will increase Friday night as the cold front eases through the area. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is still looking unlikely for our area. Models continue to indicate that most of the area could receive at least an inch of rain. Those that don’t will likely observe totals of at least ½ inch.

Cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind the cold front. We will begin the weekend Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Look for highs Saturday to be closer to normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another upper-level impulse will bring clouds and a chance for some scattered showers to the area Sunday. Because of the clouds and a colder start, temperatures Sunday will likely be below normal as highs struggle to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will stay rather cool for most of next week. Some rain will be possible sometime during the last half of next week, but models show rainfall chances next week should remain rather slim. Look for highs to stay in the 50s and lows for most of next week will be in the 20s and 30s.

The longer-range outlook heading into Christmas week shows that temperatures could be slightly above-normal. Models are hinting at some rain in the days leading up to Christmas. We could see some colder air arrive near or shortly after Christmas Day. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren