Thursday temperatures approach records, rain likely late Friday and Friday night followed by a much cooler weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see one more sunny day Thursday with near-record high temperatures.  A cold front will bring rain late Friday and Friday night.  Cooler air returns behind the front and will stick around.  More rain will be possible Sunday.

Wednesday was yet another sunny and pleasant day with well above-normal temperatures.  Temperatures began in the 30s and low 40s and soared back to the 70s.  We will see one more sunny and warm day Thursday.  Temperatures Thursday morning will not be as chilly as we will see lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  Expect daytime highs Thursday to be in record territory with highs in the mid to upper 70s.  The record high temperature in Shreveport Thursday is 78.  That record is definitely within reach. 

Changes will begin to take place Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance and its associated cold front approach the area.  A south wind Thursday night will increase moisture in our area creating an increase in clouds.  Those clouds will begin to drop some rain over the northwest half of the area Friday.  Rain will increase Friday night as the cold front eases through the area.  Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is still looking unlikely for our area.  Models continue to indicate that most of the area could receive at least an inch of rain.  Those that don’t will likely observe totals of at least ½ inch.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind the cold front.   We will begin the weekend Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.  Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine.  Look for highs Saturday to be closer to normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Another upper-level impulse will bring clouds and a chance for some scattered showers to the area Sunday. Because of the clouds and a colder start, temperatures Sunday will likely be below normal as highs struggle to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a weather picture you’d like to share and maybe see on the air? Post it here!

We will stay rather cool for most of next week.  Some rain will be possible sometime during the last half of next week, but models show rainfall chances next week should remain rather slim. Look for highs to stay in the 50s and lows for most of next week will be in the 20s and 30s.  

The longer-range outlook heading into Christmas week shows that temperatures could be slightly above-normal.  Models are hinting at some rain in the days leading up to Christmas.  We could see some colder air arrive near or shortly after Christmas Day.  Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss