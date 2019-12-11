Thursday temperatures return to normal with no rain until Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Expect sunshine to stick around through the weekend with a nice warming trend. Thunderstorms look to be likely Monday. Cooler air returns for the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 20s and warmed well into the 50s. We’ll see the quiet weather pattern continue for the next several days. The warming trend will continue with above-normal temperatures expected by the end of the workweek. Look for overnight lows Wednesday night to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be close to normal in the middle to upper 50s.

A weak disturbance will roll through the area Thursday night and Friday and will likely only produce a few clouds. It still appears that all fo the rain associated with this system will stay to the south and east of our area. Once this system rolls through, the warming trend will accelerate. Look for overnight lows to warm into the 40s by the weekend. Daytime highs this weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until Sunday night and Monday as a strong cold front moves through the area. This front will likely bring rain with some thunderstorms. I’m not too concerned about severe weather at this point and rainfall amounts will likely be quite a bit less than what we received this past Monday night and Tuesday.

Cooler air will again return to the ArkLaTex in the wake of this system. Expect daytime highs to retreat to the low to mid-50s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. More rain could return to the area by the end of next week. I’ll have the latest on what to expect from this disturbance as well as the latest Christmas Day outlook in a live update in this article this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 33°

Thursday

58° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 58° 39°

Friday

65° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 65° 44°

Saturday

64° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 64° 47°

Sunday

68° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 51°

Monday

56° / 32°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 56° 32°

Tuesday

51° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

1 AM
Clear
10%
37°

37°

2 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories