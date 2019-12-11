Thursday temperatures return to normal with no rain until Monday

Expect sunshine to stick around through the weekend with a nice warming trend. Thunderstorms look to be likely Monday. Cooler air returns for the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 20s and warmed well into the 50s. We’ll see the quiet weather pattern continue for the next several days. The warming trend will continue with above-normal temperatures expected by the end of the workweek. Look for overnight lows Wednesday night to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be close to normal in the middle to upper 50s.

A weak disturbance will roll through the area Thursday night and Friday and will likely only produce a few clouds. It still appears that all fo the rain associated with this system will stay to the south and east of our area. Once this system rolls through, the warming trend will accelerate. Look for overnight lows to warm into the 40s by the weekend. Daytime highs this weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until Sunday night and Monday as a strong cold front moves through the area. This front will likely bring rain with some thunderstorms. I’m not too concerned about severe weather at this point and rainfall amounts will likely be quite a bit less than what we received this past Monday night and Tuesday.

Cooler air will again return to the ArkLaTex in the wake of this system. Expect daytime highs to retreat to the low to mid-50s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. More rain could return to the area by the end of next week. I’ll have the latest on what to expect from this disturbance as well as the latest Christmas Day outlook in a live update in this article this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren