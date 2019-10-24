Thursday to be dry in most areas, cold rain expected Friday into Saturday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is just north of the ArkLaTex this morning, and it will bring a chance of showers to areas of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and perhaps Arkansas north of I-30 today. The front will move through the remainder of the ArkLaTex Friday bringing a cold rain for much of the day.

1-hour regional radar loop

Thursday morning temperatures are in the ‘chilly’ range again as we are in the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine is expected for much of the day with increasing clouds after the noon hour across the northern ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas near the front staying in the upper 60s.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

The front will make slow progress into the rest of the ArkLaTex overnight and into Friday. We may not see an all-day rain, but it will be off and on for much of the day under otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the day Friday. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will begin to pull some dry air into the ArkLaTex behind the rain late Friday, but as an upper-level low moves overhead it will bring a chance of showers through Saturday morning. I still expect the rain to taper off through the day Saturday, so outdoor plans may be okay later in the day before sunshine returns Sunday. It still appears we could see some 1 to 2 inch rainfall accumulations today through Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations today through Saturday

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 57°

Friday

60° / 53°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 60° 53°

Saturday

61° / 48°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 61° 48°

Sunday

73° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 73° 51°

Monday

73° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 69° 48°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
40%
60°

