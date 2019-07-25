Thursday will be warm with low humidity, pattern change brings rain soon

This will be our 3rd straight day of below normal temperatures and low humidity, enjoy it, as the inevitable return to July heat is on the way soon. We may also see a few raindrops this weekend.

Out the door at or before 8 a.m. and you are in for a treat. Temperatures are in the low and mid-60s again under clear skies with a light north breeze. We may see some patchy fog north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma, but it should dissipate just after sunrise.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s today, but we’ll feel alright due to the low humidity. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Expect mostly sunny skies and no chance for rain.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

A south wind will return tomorrow, and that will start a rise in humidity that we’ll feel through the weekend. It’s possible we could see a few rain showers across the Toledo Bend region Saturday, with late day showers or a thunderstorm moving further north Sunday. Outdoor plans should be just fine as we won’t see any prolonged or heavy rainfall.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the spot in the Gulf of Mexico, giving it only a 10 percent chance of development in the upcoming days. This looks to have no impact on us unless anything drastic changes.

NHC giving area in Gulf a 10% chance of development

A disturbance will move into the northern ArkLaTex Monday into Tuesday, and this will bring scattered showers and storms early next week. Potential rainfall accumulations look to be less than an inch in all areas. The chance for rain will keep highs in the low 90s, and below normal through at least next Tuesday.

