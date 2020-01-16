Thursday’s cold front will bring the ArkLaTex rain and lower humidity

Similar to Wednesday morning, portions of the ArkLaTex are waking up with dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory continues for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana until 9 AM. As the cold front advances south, the visibility will improve north to south. Rain is beginning to increase over the ArkLaTex.

Dense Fog Advisory
The rain will continue for the morning and portions of the afternoon. I am not expecting anything severe. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s this afternoon and evening. Friday will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Additional rain amounts

The next cold front will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning. Through Saturday, we could see an additional half an inch to an inch of rain to fall. Sunshine returns for Sunday. Next week, we will see highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 48°
Rain
Rain 70% 61° 48°

Friday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 60° 59°

Saturday

63° / 36°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 80% 63° 36°

Sunday

54° / 35°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 54° 35°

Monday

53° / 28°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 28°

Tuesday

49° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 35°

Wednesday

48° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 48° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

60°

7 AM
Showers
50%
60°

59°

8 AM
Rain
70%
59°

58°

9 AM
Rain
70%
58°

57°

10 AM
Rain
60%
57°

57°

11 AM
Showers
50%
57°

56°

12 PM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

1 PM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

