Thursday’s cold front will bring the ArkLaTex rain and lower humidity

Similar to Wednesday morning, portions of the ArkLaTex are waking up with dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory continues for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana until 9 AM. As the cold front advances south, the visibility will improve north to south. Rain is beginning to increase over the ArkLaTex.

Dense Fog Advisory

The rain will continue for the morning and portions of the afternoon. I am not expecting anything severe. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s this afternoon and evening. Friday will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Additional rain amounts

The next cold front will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning. Through Saturday, we could see an additional half an inch to an inch of rain to fall. Sunshine returns for Sunday. Next week, we will see highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

